5 September 2022 16:40

Kazakhstan to shoot feature film about life and work of Akhmet Baiturssynov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM One village, 200 streets, 39 schools, an airport and a museum in Kazakhstan bear the name of Akhmet Baiturssynov. Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev said it taking the floor at a research conference «Akhmet Baiturssynov's Heritage and Intellectual Continuity of New Kazakhstan,» Kazinform reports.

In his words, the Ministry plans to release a 12-chapter collection of the works by Akhmet Baiturssynov and present it to the national, regional and district libraries. A full-length film about the poet’s life and work will be shot as well. Besides, IV National Gathering of the Librarians of Kazakhstan will be held this year to popularize the heritage of Akhmet Baiturssynov.

The 150th jubilee of Akhmet Baiturssynov will be marked at the level of the UNESCO, the Minister added.

Akhmet Baiturssynov (1873-1937) was a great Kazakh poet, linguist, publicist, educator, and political activist. He transformed the Kazakh alphabet and introduced a new one called Tote Jazu, which is still used by the Kazakhs living in China, Afghanistan and Iran. In 1913, together with his friends and colleagues Alikhan Bokeikhan and Mirzhakyp Dulatuly, Akhmet Baiturssynov established the first weekly nationwide socio-political and literary newspaper Qazaq. He was also one of the founders of Alash Party and Alashorda government. In 1937, Akhmet Baiturssynov was arrested and then shot under Stalinist repressions.