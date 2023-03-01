Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to ship another 20 thou tons of oil to Germany in March

1 March 2023, 17:58
Kazakhstan to ship another 20 thou tons of oil to Germany in March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – KazTransOil national company plans to transport another 20 thousand tons of oil through the Transneft main pipeline system to Germany this month, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

The company’s statement says that 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil are expected to be shipped to the Adamova zastava oil delivery point through the Transneft main pipeline system to further supply it to Germany according to the oil transportation schedule.

«KazTransOil JSC confirms that it is technically possible to transport 300 thousand tons of Kazakhstani oil in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further transit to Germany in the 1st quarter of 2023, but the actual volumes of oil transportation depend on the applications of oil companies,» reads the statement.

KazTransOil shipped the first batch of 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in February.

In December 2022 KazTransOil requested to transport 1.2mln tons of oil in 2023 through the Transneft main pipeline system to the Adamova zastava oil delivery point to further supply it to Germany.

The transit is to be carried out as part of the agreement reached between Kazakhstan and Russia on June 7, 2002.


