    Kazakhstan to set up space hub

    8 September 2021, 17:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of three space companies of Kazakhstan met at the National Space Centre to sign a memorandum of cooperation.

    Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC, Ghalam LLP and Eurasian Space Ventures (ESV) agreed on joint attraction of foreign direct investments and development of exports of space products and services, exchange of experiences, development of space technologies projects, the aerospace committee’s press service reports.

    ESV representatives visited the key production facilities to survey scientific and industrial potential of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC, Ghalam LLP.

    During the meeting with Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Malik Olzhabekov debated were promising cooperation issues. It is planned to set a space hub to attract spacetech startups from all over the world.

    ESV is a private company registered in the territory of Kazakhstan. It actively cooperates with the world’s leading companies such as SpaceChain, LoftOrbital, NanoRacks, etc.

    Ghalam is a joint venture of Kazakhstan and France. It was founded in 2010 by Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and AirbusDefence&Space SAS.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

