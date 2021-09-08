Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Kazakhstan to set up space hub

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 September 2021, 17:47
Kazakhstan to set up space hub

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of three space companies of Kazakhstan met at the National Space Centre to sign a memorandum of cooperation.

Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC, Ghalam LLP and Eurasian Space Ventures (ESV) agreed on joint attraction of foreign direct investments and development of exports of space products and services, exchange of experiences, development of space technologies projects, the aerospace committee’s press service reports.

ESV representatives visited the key production facilities to survey scientific and industrial potential of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC, Ghalam LLP.

During the meeting with Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Malik Olzhabekov debated were promising cooperation issues. It is planned to set a space hub to attract spacetech startups from all over the world.

ESV is a private company registered in the territory of Kazakhstan. It actively cooperates with the world’s leading companies such as SpaceChain, LoftOrbital, NanoRacks, etc.

Ghalam is a joint venture of Kazakhstan and France. It was founded in 2010 by Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and AirbusDefence&Space SAS.


Space exploration    Space   Science and research   Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023