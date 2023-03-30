Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to set up regional presidential youth personnel reserves

    30 March 2023, 15:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to establish regional presidential youth personnel reserves this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Upon the President’s instruction, this year regional personnel reserves are to be set up, which will become a social lift for youth in all regions,» said Ainura Sergaziyeva, deputy chairwoman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of Kazakhstan, while meeting the Senate deputies.

    She went on to say that work is ongoing to organize and introduce changes to the law on regional reserve.

    Earlier it was reported that this year Kazakhstan is to select new members to the Presidential youth personnel reserve.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Youth of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev, Aliyev visit AIFC
    President signs changes to legislation on public services’ digitalization in land relations
    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement regarding Russian university branches
    Rains to douse west and south of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events