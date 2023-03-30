Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to set up regional presidential youth personnel reserves

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 March 2023, 15:41
Kazakhstan to set up regional presidential youth personnel reserves

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to establish regional presidential youth personnel reserves this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Upon the President’s instruction, this year regional personnel reserves are to be set up, which will become a social lift for youth in all regions,» said Ainura Sergaziyeva, deputy chairwoman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of Kazakhstan, while meeting the Senate deputies.

She went on to say that work is ongoing to organize and introduce changes to the law on regional reserve.

Earlier it was reported that this year Kazakhstan is to select new members to the Presidential youth personnel reserve.


