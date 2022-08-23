Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission

    23 August 2022 11:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov charged in case of groundless petroleum price hike to take proper measures, Kazinform reports.

    He charged Roman Sklyar to set up a standing commission to control petroleum price rise and prevent its shortages. The Pm also assigned the National Economy Ministry, Competition Protection Agency, and akimats in case of an unwarranted rise in prices to take adequate response measures.

    Smailov tasked the Industry Ministry, Kazmunaigas, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to ensure timely delivery of oil products from refineries.


    Photo: primeminister.kz


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Government of Kazakhstan #Prime Minister of Kazakhstan #Harvest #Oil & Gas #Kazakhstan #Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan