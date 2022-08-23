Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission
23 August 2022 11:18

Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov charged in case of groundless petroleum price hike to take proper measures, Kazinform reports.

He charged Roman Sklyar to set up a standing commission to control petroleum price rise and prevent its shortages. The Pm also assigned the National Economy Ministry, Competition Protection Agency, and akimats in case of an unwarranted rise in prices to take adequate response measures.

Smailov tasked the Industry Ministry, Kazmunaigas, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to ensure timely delivery of oil products from refineries.


Photo: primeminister.kz


Related news
We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
Read also
Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Alikhan Smailov chairs meeting on Atyrau rgn’s social and economic development
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive