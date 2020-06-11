Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to set up interdepartmental consumer protection board

    11 June 2020, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will set up an interdepartmental consumer protection board,» Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said presenting draft law On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on consumer protection» at today’s plenary session of the Kazakh Senate.

    One of the tools is the suggested integrated information system to accept complaints via one-stop-shop principle. Secondly, the interdepartmental consumer protection board will be set up to strengthen importance of issues raised in this direction. The authorized body will be invested with a function of state supervision.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Senate Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP