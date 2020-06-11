Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to set up interdepartmental consumer protection board

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 June 2020, 14:00
Kazakhstan to set up interdepartmental consumer protection board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will set up an interdepartmental consumer protection board,» Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said presenting draft law On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on consumer protection» at today’s plenary session of the Kazakh Senate.

One of the tools is the suggested integrated information system to accept complaints via one-stop-shop principle. Secondly, the interdepartmental consumer protection board will be set up to strengthen importance of issues raised in this direction. The authorized body will be invested with a function of state supervision.


Government of Kazakhstan   Senate   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11