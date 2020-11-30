Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to set up int’l oil-and-gas machine building development  centre

    30 November 2020, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An agreement was signed today on establishing an international oil-and-gas machine building development centre pursuant to the task of the Head of State to boost machine building industry, the PM’s official website reads.

    Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, 1st Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, CEO at the union of machine builders of Kazakhstan Meiram Pshembayev, heads of the union of oilfield service companies Beket Izbastin, General Director of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B. V. (KPO) Edwin Blom, General Director at Tengizchevroil Imer Bonner and Richard Howe, NCOC N.V. Managing Director signed the agreement.

    The goal of the centre is to localize production of oil and gas industry goods by opening new industrial enterprises and service centres, contributing to investment activities. The centre will be funded by operators of oil and gas projects.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

