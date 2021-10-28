Kazakhstan to set up Institute for Study of Ulus of Jochi

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to set up an Institute for the Study of Ulus of Jochi, Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazakh Minister of Education, said at the international science to practice conference «Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

He said that in addition to the establishment of an Institute for the Study of Ulus of Jochi a multi-volume book is being prepare at the Shokan Ualikhanov Historic and Research Institute. The third volume is about Ulus of Jochi.

Also, around 15 scientific projects related to the history are being carried out with the direct participation of domestic scholars.

Notably, over 40 domestic and foreign scholars take part in the international science to practice conference «Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda» devoted to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.



