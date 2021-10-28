Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to set up Institute for Study of Ulus of Jochi

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 October 2021, 19:40
Kazakhstan to set up Institute for Study of Ulus of Jochi

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to set up an Institute for the Study of Ulus of Jochi, Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazakh Minister of Education, said at the international science to practice conference «Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

He said that in addition to the establishment of an Institute for the Study of Ulus of Jochi a multi-volume book is being prepare at the Shokan Ualikhanov Historic and Research Institute. The third volume is about Ulus of Jochi.

Also, around 15 scientific projects related to the history are being carried out with the direct participation of domestic scholars.

Notably, over 40 domestic and foreign scholars take part in the international science to practice conference «Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda» devoted to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.


Atyrau region   History of Kazakhstan    Culture   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10