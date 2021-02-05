Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to set up Industry Development Fund

    5 February 2021, 17:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to create the Industry Development Fund,» Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Amaniyaz Yerzhanov said presenting the draft law On industrial policy at the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The draft law regulates the foundation and work of the Fund and the Industry information system.

    The Fund is supposed to be the operator to provide measures of state incentive measures for industrial and innovative activities using the means of the public budget, operator of extended obligations of manufacturers and importers. The Industry information system of Kazakhstan is a system containing information on manufacturing industries, their development forecasts and stimulus moves. The system will be owned and operated by the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings