Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to set up Industry Development Fund

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 February 2021, 17:03
Kazakhstan to set up Industry Development Fund

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to create the Industry Development Fund,» Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Amaniyaz Yerzhanov said presenting the draft law On industrial policy at the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The draft law regulates the foundation and work of the Fund and the Industry information system.

The Fund is supposed to be the operator to provide measures of state incentive measures for industrial and innovative activities using the means of the public budget, operator of extended obligations of manufacturers and importers. The Industry information system of Kazakhstan is a system containing information on manufacturing industries, their development forecasts and stimulus moves. The system will be owned and operated by the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone