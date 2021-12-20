Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to set up industrial policy interdepartmental commission

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 December 2021, 14:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will set up an industrial policy interdepartmental commission,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told the Senate plenary session.

«Kazakhstan will set up an industrial policy interdepartmental commission. The new commission will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister,» Atamkulov said presenting the draft law on industrial policy development. He added that the National Industrial Report that will be submitted to the Head of State is developed by the Government. It will become the key instrument for planning and building the country’s industrial policy.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan would introduce an industrial grant for technological modernization through co-financing. The government incentives measures will be provided to middle and top-ranking good producers.


