    Kazakhstan to set up industrial policy interdepartmental commission

    5 February 2021, 15:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan wants to set up industrial policy interdepartmental commission,» Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Amaniyaz Yerzhanov said presenting the draft law On industrial policy at the Majilis, Kazinform correspodent reports.

    «The basic conditions for the industrial development regulate the institutional framework for implementing the industrial policy and state encouragement measures,» he said. The speaker noted that constitutional conditions, first of all, are to ensure efficient interdepartmental coordination for building and pursuing industrial policy.

    The commission is expected to give the Government recommendations to introduce, reconsider and cancel the existing incentives, to prepare the Government's position, to take decisions on disagreements between state bodies on industrial policy, to listen to reports on industrial policy implementation, etc.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

