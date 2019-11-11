Kazakhstan to set up commission to investigate power blackout in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to establish a special commission to investigate the reasons of the accident which led to a power blackout in the left bank of the Kazakh capital this weekend, President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed.

Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar will head the special commission which will thoroughly investigate the causes of the outage in Nur-Sultan and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to Berik Uali, President Tokayev also ordered the Government and the Nur-Sultan city administration to conduct immediate measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

The left bank of the Kazakh capital suffered partial power blackout this weekend, leaving its administrative center as well as shopping malls and residential complexes without power on November 10 and 11. The supply of electricity was mainly restored earlier this morning.