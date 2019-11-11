Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to set up commission to investigate power blackout in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2019, 11:45
Kazakhstan to set up commission to investigate power blackout in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to establish a special commission to investigate the reasons of the accident which led to a power blackout in the left bank of the Kazakh capital this weekend, President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed.

Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar will head the special commission which will thoroughly investigate the causes of the outage in Nur-Sultan and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to Berik Uali, President Tokayev also ordered the Government and the Nur-Sultan city administration to conduct immediate measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

The left bank of the Kazakh capital suffered partial power blackout this weekend, leaving its administrative center as well as shopping malls and residential complexes without power on November 10 and 11. The supply of electricity was mainly restored earlier this morning.

President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region