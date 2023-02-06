Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan to send rescuers and doctors to quake hit regions of Türkiye

    6 February 2023, 16:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to provide an emergency assistance to the Republic of Türkiye in overcoming the consequences of the devastating earthquake which rattled the country early Monday, Kazinform reports citing the Presidential press service.

    «The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies have already contacted the Turkish authorities. At a request of the Turkish government, Kazakh rescuers and medical workers will soon jet off to the quake affected provinces of Türkiye,» a press release reads.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had offered his heartfelt condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the disaster.

    The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan said there was no information about Kazakhstanis who had been killed or injured in the quake so far.


    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
    Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
    UN ready to provide ‘additional support’ after 2 more quakes hit Türkiye
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022