Kazakhstan to send rescuers and doctors to quake hit regions of Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to provide an emergency assistance to the Republic of Türkiye in overcoming the consequences of the devastating earthquake which rattled the country early Monday, Kazinform reports citing the Presidential press service.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies have already contacted the Turkish authorities. At a request of the Turkish government, Kazakh rescuers and medical workers will soon jet off to the quake affected provinces of Türkiye,» a press release reads.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had offered his heartfelt condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the disaster.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan said there was no information about Kazakhstanis who had been killed or injured in the quake so far.





Photo: aa.com.tr



