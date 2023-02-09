Kazakhstan to send nearly 100 yurts to quake-hit Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to send nearly 100 yurts to quake-struck Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh journalist Nurbek Bekbau shared over 20 million tenges were collected. Over 17 million tenges were spent to buy 45 yurts, and the rest is to be spent on household items, he said.

The yurts transported to Turkish Airlines warehouse at Almaty Airport are to be further delivered to Türkiye. Nurbek and 12 more volunteers are to leave for Türkiye to help installation of yurts.

Kazakh entrepreneurs also bought around 50 yurts to be sent to quake-struck Türkiye.

According to a recent update, the death toll from major earthquakes in Türkiye stood at 12 thousand

It was reported today 42 Kazakhstani nationals and 22 Kyrgyz nationals were airlifted from Gaziantep.





