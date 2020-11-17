Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to send medical products to Kyrgyzstan to help fight COVID-19

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2020, 09:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Upon the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan will provide humanitarian assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s website.

400 mobile artificial lung ventilators and some 2 million face masks made at Kazakhstani enterprises will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The decision to provide humanitarian aid was made in connection with the official request of the Kyrgyz side in order to provide the population with medical products.

The Head of State chaired session on measures to counteract the spread of the coronavirus infection on Monday, November 16.


