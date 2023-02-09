Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Iliyn, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The latter reported on the progress of search and rescue efforts in the quake-stricken provinces of Türkiye.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government to send humanitarian assistance to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

As earlier reported, a powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. The death toll in Türkiye grew up to 12,391 so far.



