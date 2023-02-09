Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria

9 February 2023, 12:33
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Iliyn, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The latter reported on the progress of search and rescue efforts in the quake-stricken provinces of Türkiye.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government to send humanitarian assistance to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

As earlier reported, a powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. The death toll in Türkiye grew up to 12,391 so far.


Related news
Head of State visits Gabdullin Civil Protection Academy
Kazakh President orders to send additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Теги:
Read also
Head of State meets with Rodina agricultural company Director-General Ivan Sauer
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
São Paulo: 970 people displaced and 747 homeless after heavy rain
Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry
Head of State Tokayev, Constitutional Court Chairwoman Elvira Azimova meet
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News