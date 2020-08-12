Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to send gov’t delegation to Moscow for COVID-19 vaccines purchase talks - President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 August 2020, 15:01
Kazakhstan to send gov’t delegation to Moscow for COVID-19 vaccines purchase talks - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the registration of the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda.kz.

«This event confirms the high potential and authority of Russian science, as well as Russia’s leading role in the fight against this global threat. We are grateful to you for the continued support of Kazakhstan in this difficult time for the entire world, including for providing humanitarian aid and doctors who have made a significant contribution to improving the sanitary and epidemiological situation in our country,» the President of Kazakhstan noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the effective interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia in this area.

«In the second half of August, a governmental delegation will go to Moscow to discuss the purchase of Russian vaccines,» President Tokayev informed.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan    Events   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands