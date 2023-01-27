Kazakhstan to send annually 500 scientists abroad for traineeships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Center for International Programs, the administrator of Kazakhstan President’s Bolashak Scholarship, selects scientists to send them abroad for a traineeship under the 500 Scientists project, Kazinform reports.

As the CIP’s press office informed, the program was adopted in accordance with the President’s instruction to send at least 500 scientists abroad on annual basis, to enable them to undergo training and carry out research at the leading foreign universities, research centers and organizations fully at the government’s expense.

The list of institutions includes 416 foreign universities, scientific and research centers and organizations entering the world’s top 250 international academic rankings.

Among them are Princeton, Yale, Tokyo universities, London Imperial College, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Singapore Institute of Physical and Chemical Researches, as well as large corporations – Microsoft, Apple Inc., Toyota Group, Samsung etc.

The government covers all traineeship-related costs of the scholarship recipients – tickets, health insurance and monthly allowance.



