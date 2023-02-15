Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to send 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye

    15 February 2023, 09:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In accordance with the President's instruction, Kazakhstan will send 55 tonnes of additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye. This issue was discussed at a meeting of a governmental commission chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Kazinform reports.

    The humanitarian aid includes clothes (warm jackets and trousers), tents, metal beds, bedding, and other essential items.

    The aid will be delivered by aircraft to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

    Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to allocate $ 1 million as emergency aid for Türkiye and tasked the Government to send humanitarian aid to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Aleppo under the support of the Islamic Organization of Food Security.

    Kazakhstanis are actively engaged in collecting humanitarian aid for earthquake-stricken Turkish citizens. First Kazakh yurts have already been installed in Kahramanmaraş.

    Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.

    According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

