    Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria

    10 February 2023, 08:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.

    On February 9 the international humanitarian assistance committee held a meeting at the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of 1st Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. As stated there, Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria. The aid will include canned goods, winter tents, beds and bedclothes, and winter clothing. The cargo will be delivered through the OIC to the city of Aleppo.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State charged the Government to render humanitarian assistance to Syria.

    A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria early Monday morning. Several aftershocks and earthquakes were felt in 10 provinces of Türkiye as well as neighboring countries.

    Photo: : primeminister.kz

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

