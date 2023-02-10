Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria

10 February 2023, 08:30
Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.

On February 9 the international humanitarian assistance committee held a meeting at the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of 1st Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. As stated there, Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria. The aid will include canned goods, winter tents, beds and bedclothes, and winter clothing. The cargo will be delivered through the OIC to the city of Aleppo.

As earlier reported, the Head of State charged the Government to render humanitarian assistance to Syria.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria early Monday morning. Several aftershocks and earthquakes were felt in 10 provinces of Türkiye as well as neighboring countries.

Photo: : primeminister.kz


Related news
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News