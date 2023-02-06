Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to send 41 people as part of its aid to quake hit Türkiye

    6 February 2023, 22:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh First Vice Minister of Emergency Situations Ibragim Kulshimbayev told Jibek Joly TV channel that the ministry's personnel and medical workers are to leave for Türkiye to provide aid to those affected by major earthquakes in the country today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The aircraft is being loaded. We'll leave together with the republican operational and rescue team. Many of the rescuers are of international class. Medical workers will also leave,» said Kulshimbayev, adding that 41 people will leave for Türkiye.

    Kulshimbayev said he will provide updates on the assistance upon arriving in Türkiye.

    Earlier the Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, tasked the Government to provide immediate assistance to Türkiye hit by major earthquakes.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
    Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
    Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022