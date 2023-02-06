Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to send 41 people as part of its aid to quake hit Türkiye

6 February 2023, 22:09
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh First Vice Minister of Emergency Situations Ibragim Kulshimbayev told Jibek Joly TV channel that the ministry's personnel and medical workers are to leave for Türkiye to provide aid to those affected by major earthquakes in the country today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The aircraft is being loaded. We'll leave together with the republican operational and rescue team. Many of the rescuers are of international class. Medical workers will also leave,» said Kulshimbayev, adding that 41 people will leave for Türkiye.

Kulshimbayev said he will provide updates on the assistance upon arriving in Türkiye.

Earlier the Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, tasked the Government to provide immediate assistance to Türkiye hit by major earthquakes.


