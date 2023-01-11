Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to select supplier for nuclear power plant this year - PM

    11 January 2023, 15:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov Wednesday commented on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and selection of the supplier for NPP, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    When asked about the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that ‘a nuclear power plant is a complex facility’.

    The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’.

    He added that Kazakhstan hadn’t fixed upon Russia’s Rosatom as the top choice for supplier for the nuclear power plant. The decision, according to Smailov, will be made this year after consultations with international experts.


