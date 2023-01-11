Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to select supplier for nuclear power plant this year - PM

11 January 2023, 15:11
Kazakhstan to select supplier for nuclear power plant this year - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov Wednesday commented on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and selection of the supplier for NPP, Kazinform correspondent reports.

When asked about the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that ‘a nuclear power plant is a complex facility’.

The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’.

He added that Kazakhstan hadn’t fixed upon Russia’s Rosatom as the top choice for supplier for the nuclear power plant. The decision, according to Smailov, will be made this year after consultations with international experts.


Photo: storage.googleapis.com

Related news
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Astana Opera to stage Cinderella Jan 17-18
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan sets to raise status of journalists
Expert considers Kraken most contagious coronavirus variant since pandemic started
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
3 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Canadian doctors pioneer medical procedure to treat inoperable brain tumor

News