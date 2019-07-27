Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to see squalls and thunderstorms on July 27

    27 July 2019, 09:51

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – On Saturday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause scatteredrains with thunderstorms in most parts of Kazakhstan. Dry weather is expected inthe southern and northern regions, Kazinform reports.

    and wind strengtheningup to 15-20 meters per second.

    A squall isexpected in East Kazakhstan region. There will be patches of fog in the morningand hail and 15-20 mps wind in the afternoon.

    Patchyfog is expected in Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in Pavlodar region.

    In Almaty,Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl regions, the wind will also strengthen upto 15-20 mps. In addition, Kyzylorda region will see a squall.

    It shouldbe mentioned that intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.Moreover, there is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan,Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay andAkmola regions.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
