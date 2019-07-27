Kazakhstan to see squalls and thunderstorms on July 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Saturday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause scattered rains with thunderstorms in most parts of Kazakhstan. Dry weather is expected in the southern and northern regions, Kazinform reports.

and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second.

A squall is expected in East Kazakhstan region. There will be patches of fog in the morning and hail and 15-20 mps wind in the afternoon.

Patchy fog is expected in Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in Pavlodar region.

In Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl regions, the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 mps. In addition, Kyzylorda region will see a squall.

It should be mentioned that intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions. Moreover, there is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions.