Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to see squalls and thunderstorms on July 27

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
27 July 2019, 09:51
Kazakhstan to see squalls and thunderstorms on July 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Saturday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause scattered rains with thunderstorms in most parts of Kazakhstan. Dry weather is expected in the southern and northern regions, Kazinform reports.

and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second.

A squall is expected in East Kazakhstan region. There will be patches of fog in the morning and hail and 15-20 mps wind in the afternoon.

Patchy fog is expected in Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in Pavlodar region.

In Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl regions, the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 mps. In addition, Kyzylorda region will see a squall.

It should be mentioned that intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions. Moreover, there is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events