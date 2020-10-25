Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to see mix of snow and rain on Sunday

    25 October 2020, 09:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 25. Fog, black ice, gusty wind, and blizzard are in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket portions of Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.

    Chances of black ice and blizzard will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued