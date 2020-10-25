Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to see mix of snow and rain on Sunday

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 October 2020, 09:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 25. Fog, black ice, gusty wind, and blizzard are in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket portions of Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.

Chances of black ice and blizzard will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
