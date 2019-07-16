Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to see intense heat on Tuesday

    16 July 2019, 07:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The anticyclone willkeep the weather dry in most of Kazakhstan. Rains with thunderstorms and strongwinds are expected in the western and northwestern parts of the country,Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In West Kazakhstan region, the wind willstrengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, it may hail.

    East Kazakhstan region will see a dust stormand 15-20 mps wind.

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps inMangistau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions. Moreover, there will be adust storm in Mangistau region.

    Intense heat is expected in Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola,Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. InKaraganda region, the air temperatures will be extremely high. It should bementioned that there is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan,Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

