Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to see intense heat on Tuesday

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
16 July 2019, 07:23
Kazakhstan to see intense heat on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The anticyclone will keep the weather dry in most of Kazakhstan. Rains with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in the western and northwestern parts of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In West Kazakhstan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, it may hail.

East Kazakhstan region will see a dust storm and 15-20 mps wind.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions. Moreover, there will be a dust storm in Mangistau region.

Intense heat is expected in Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. In Karaganda region, the air temperatures will be extremely high. It should be mentioned that there is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events