Kazakhstan to scale up homegrown COVID-19 vaccine production – Head of State

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 April 2021, 12:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Production of the Kazakh vaccine QazVac is to be scaled up to ensure it is available to all citizens, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

«The first batch of the QazVac vaccine arrived in the regions. Its production will be increased to make it available to all citizens,» stated the Kazakh President, adding that Kazakhstan is among the few countries to create its own vaccine.

Notably, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhan partook in the shipment of the first batch of the QazVac vaccine, developed by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, on April 22, 2021.

The first 50 thousand doses of the vaccine will be delivered to the hubs of SK-Pharmacy and further to the stores of the health offices of the regions. The QazVac vaccine rollout is set to begin on April 26 across the country.

Another 50 thousand doses will be made in May, with the manufacturing capacity of the vaccine to rise to 500-600 thousand doses a month.


