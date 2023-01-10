Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to revise over 250 diagnosis and treatment protocols

    10 January 2023, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s board meeting Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Azhar Giniyat, said that over 250 diagnosis and treatment protocols will be revised to improve the country’s specialized and high-tech medical care, Kazinform reports.

    As part of the development of the Kazakh President’s election program, it is planned to upgrade cancer treatment services. Over 250 cardiovascular, cancer, and other diseases diagnosis and treatment protocols will be revamped to bring closer the treatment strategy to international standards.

    Minister Giniyat also revealed that 8 healthcare facilities will be built this year in the regions to ensure the availability of healthcare services.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare
