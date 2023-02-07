Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to return its 16 nationals from Türkiye

    7 February 2023, 19:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 16 Kazakh and two Kyrgyz nationals are to arrive on the special Emergency Situations Ministry aircraft, which earlier landed in Türkiye carrying 41 Kazakh rescuers and health workers, in Kazakhstan from Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye. The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.

    According to the Ministry, the number of Kazakhstani nationals staying in Türkiye could be around 75 thousand.

    Earlier Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said the diplomats are in constant contact with the emergency situations department of Türkiye.

    As of now, there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed in a series of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

    At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

    Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

