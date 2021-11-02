Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to resume regular air service with India

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 November 2021, 11:42
Kazakhstan to resume regular air service with India

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the session of the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread it was decided to resume flights between Kazakhstan and India, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will resume flights en route Almaty-Delhi-Almaty set to run three times a week starting from November 15, 2021.

The airline is to operate flights in strict observation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the its website.


Transport   Kazakhstan and India   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023