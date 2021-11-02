Kazakhstan to resume regular air service with India

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the session of the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread it was decided to resume flights between Kazakhstan and India, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will resume flights en route Almaty-Delhi-Almaty set to run three times a week starting from November 15, 2021.

The airline is to operate flights in strict observation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the its website.