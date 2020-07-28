Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to resume flights to Thailand, Georgia in Aug

    28 July 2020, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to restart flights to Thailand and Georgia in August, Dastan Ryspekov, Сhairman of the Committee for Tourism Industry of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the briefing, Ryspekov noted that flights had been resumed to Turkey and South Korea since June 20. Thus, 622 Kazakhstanis have spent their holidays in Turkey between June 20 and July 4.

    According to him, given the improved epidemiological situation ways to restart flights to several countries are being considered. He said that flights to Thailand and Georgia will be resumed this August.

    Ryspekov called on the businesses and citizens to follow the sanitary rules so as to bring an end to the quarantine.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

