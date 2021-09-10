Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to resume flights to Saudi Arabia

    10 September 2021, 13:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the session of the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread on September 7 it was decided to resume flights between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

    Kazakhstan’s SCAT will start operating flights en route Almaty-Jeddah and Almaty-Medina once a week starting from the second decade of October.

    Further increase in flights will depend on the epidemiological situation and decisions of the Commission, relevant government bodies of Saudi Arabia.

    The flights are to run in strict observation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline’s website.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

