Kazakhstan to resume flights to Egypt

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Air service between Kazakhstan and Egypt is set to be resumed, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's Air Astana, Fly Arystan, and SCAT airlines are to restart operating tourist flights to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, and Kostanay cities starting from early March.

It was added that the flights will be run with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.