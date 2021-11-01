Kazakhstan to resume flights to Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Regular air service between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is to be resumed, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

Starting from November 7, 2021, Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will launch flights en route Almaty-Baku two times a week on Thursdays and Sundays on Embraer E190-E2.

Azerbaijan’s airline Hava Yolları is to operate flights from Almaty to Baku on Sundays on A-319 aircraft starting from November 6, 2021.

Kazakhstan’s Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread and relevant government bodies of Azerbaijan is to consider further increase in the number of flights to Azerbaijan given the epidemiological situation.

It was added that the flights will run with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.



