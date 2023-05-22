Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to resume fish products exports to EU

    22 May 2023, 16:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan constantly seeks new opportunities for its domestic exporters, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communication Service, Vice Minister Torebayev said in March Kazakhstan and the EU had reached an agreement to resume fish products exports.

    «Talks on honey, meat, poultry and eggs exports have begun,» he revealed.

    In his words, Kazakhstan has recently signed the protocols on pea and lentil exports to China as well. The sides are also expected to negotiate the exports of refrigerated meat, poultry, horsemeat and other products.

    Vice Minister Torebayev told the press briefing Kazakhstan had organized five trade and economic missions to such countries as Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Iran, China, and Uzbekistan. As a result, the contracts to the tune of over $300 million were signed.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and EU Government of Kazakhstan
