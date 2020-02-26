Kazakhstan to restrict flights to South Korea, Iran due to coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Beginning from March 1, 2020 Kazakhstan will restrict flights to South Korea and Iran amid coronavirus outbreak, Kazinform reports.

«Due to the epidemiological situation in South Korea and Iran, the Government of Kazakhstan is launching measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in our country. By a decision of the Interdepartmental Commission for Prevention of the Coronavirus Infection Spread in the territory of Kazakhstan, starting from March 1, 2020 regular flights are restricted in the following order: Air Astana airline: Almaty – Seoul, from 5 flights to 1 flight a week; Nur-Sultan-Seoul: from 2 flights to 1 flight a week; Asiana Airlines: Almaty-Seoul, from 2 flights to 1 flight per week. Mahan Air will fully cancel the Almaty-Tehran flight which is performed once a week only,» the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development informs.

The passengers are recommended to refrain from trips to South Korea in the nearest time.