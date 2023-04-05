Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to replenish its air fleet with 42 new planes by 2025

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2023, 19:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh airlines drew up a plan to replenish the country’s air fleet with new planes before 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Almaz Ydryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan, said, according to the plan, Kazakhstan’s air fleet will consist of 132 planes by 2025, being replenished with 42 42 new planes.

He went on to say that the increased number of aircraft will improve the flight regularity rate, leading to a reduction in airfare.

Earlier Ydryssov said that the demerger of Air Astana’s structural subdivision Fly Arystan would lead to airfare reduction.


