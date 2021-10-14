Kazakhstan to repair over 7,000 km of irrigation networks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told about the action plan to provide people with water, Kazinform reports.

The Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project includes the two following tasks: preservation of ecosystem of water bodies and increasing productivity through water conservancy, Askar Mamin wrote in his answer to the deputy’s request.

The task of increasing productivity through water conservancy is aimed at settling rational water management issues, first of all in agriculture, facing the most water loss of 40%. Repair works at 7,400 km of irrigation networks, digitalization of water recording at 212 channels and reconstruction of 16 waterworks by 2025 will help cut irrigation loses by 4 cubic km.



